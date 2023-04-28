'Bold 'yan ah?': Davao traffic management office gets hacked, floods netizens with videos

In this photo is a blurred rendition of one of the videos posted by hackers into the City Transport and Traffic Management Office - Davao City's Facebook group

Video grab from the Facebook page of City Transport and Traffic Management Office - Davao City

MANILA, Philippines — Instead of transport and traffic updates, a Facebook page formerly controlled by the local government of Davao City is now providing internet users with a different kind of "content" — and it's not so wholesome.

Netizens were quick to notice suspiscious activity done using the City Transport and Traffic Management Office - Davao City FB page last Thursday, after it started posting videos of women taking off their clothes and trying on various underwear. Many of which were done while showcasing wet, sensitive body parts.

For some reason, the videos were all captioned, "#FIFAWorldCup2023 ?????? I miss you ??????#EP08??????i love you."

"This is to inform the public that the official facebook page of the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) has been hacked on April 27 at around 1am," according to the City Government of Davao.

"CTTMO is now working with concerned offices and agencies to regain control over their facebook page as soon as possible."

After being hacked yesterday, the FB page has now posted 11 sexually charged videos. The latest of which was posted today, Friday.

Of course, the videos didn't go unnoticed. None of them have been taken down as of the moment.

The CTTMO was originally created through City Ordinance 0334-12, Series of 2012 and is notable for posting things like transport related seminars, details on road closures and other related content.

"We advise the public to ignore any messages, links, and online posts shared by the facebook page. Thank you," continued the Davao City LGU.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office experienced the same thing more than a week ago after law enforcement lost control of their FB page. Like the CTTMO, it started posting lewd content via their stories.

A few days ago, the Department of Health's official Twitter page was said to be hacked. It unusually posted things about cryptocurrency rather than the regular health-related bulletins.