Butuan heat index hits 48Â°C, 'hottest' since the start of 2023 hot dry season

Butuan heat index hits 48°C, 'hottest' since the start of 2023 hot dry season

Philstar.com
April 22, 2023 | 3:43pm
A beautiful sunrise greets local tourists visiting Buluan Island in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay on March 20, 2023.
STAR / Jun Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines experienced its warmest day of the year — so far — as the "heat index" hit almost half the boiling point in the province of Agusan del Norte on Friday.

According to PAGASA yesterday, the heat index hit 48°C in Butuan City which currently falls in the state weather bureau's "danger" classification.

Under these conditions, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely, with the deadly heat stroke "probable with continued exposure."

Heat stroke is imminent whenever the heat index reaches "extreme danger" in PAGASA's chart at 52°C and above.

In contrast to "air temperature," heat index measures the heat that humans actually feel (apparent temperature) wherein data like relative humidity are taken into consideration.

So far, PAGASA has listed the following areas with the highest heat indexes since March 1, 2023:

  • Butuan City, Agusan del Norte: 48°C
  • Legazpi City, Albay: 47°C
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 47°C
  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 46°C
  • Aparri, Cagayan: 46°C

Butuan City sizzled at 47°C last March, back then the highest recorded nationwide with the onset of the hot dry season.

The state weather bureau said that these figures could even go higher, with PAGASA forecasting a possible 56°C heat index in Catbalogan come April 25, 2023. — James Relativo

