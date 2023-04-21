LTO reports shortage in driver’s license cards

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office will be issuing temporary driver’s licenses printed on paper amid a shortage of plastic cards, LTO chief Jose Art Tugade announced yesterday.

At a press conference, Tugade said LTO offices nationwide are left with an inventory of 147,000 plastic driver’s license cards, which are expected to last before the end of the month.

Tugade said when he assumed office in November 2022, he discovered that the LTO’s inventory of the plastic cards was running low.

“That’s why at the time, we prepared for the procurement of plastic cards,” he said at a press briefing.

According to Tugade, the LTO uses at least 30,000 plastic cards daily for the driver’s licenses.

He said the LTO would issue a printout of the official receipt (OR), which can be used as a temporary driver’s license.

“In lieu of the plastic cards, a printout of the OR of the driver’s license will be issued. At the back of the paper is a unique QR code. That is one way for our law enforcers to authenticate and validate a driver’s license,” he said.

Last January, Tugade said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) conducted the procurement of P50 million worth of plastic driver’s license cards.

“The procurement of the licenses was transferred to the DOTr. We at the LTO are equally as anxious as everyone in terms of the plastic cards,” he said.

Tugade said the LTO has allocated funding of P240 million for the plastic cards of 5.2 million driver’s license holders.

He said it depends on the DOTr bidding process when the plastic cards would be available.

“There is a step-by-step process. Once the bidder is declared, the procurement will last for at least 120 days. It depends on the BAC (bids and awards committee),” Tugade said.

He said the shortage of driver’s licenses would persist until the end of the year.