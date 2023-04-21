Manila rolls out second boosters

MANILA, Philippines — Amid a surge in COVID cases in the city of Manila, the local government rolled out the second booster shots for its general population on Wednesday.

According to Mayor Honey Lacuna, residents 18 years and above as well as persons with comorbidities can get second boosters at 44 health centers in the city from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Manila public information officer Princess Abante reported a low turnout of vaccine recipients on April 19.

Abante said non-Manila residents may also visit the city’s health centers to receive second booster jabs.

She reminded the people to bring the QR code from manilacovid19vaccine.ph.

“Please be guided that six adults are needed before opening one vial of vaccine to prevent wastage,” city hall said in a statement.

Residents whose primary boosters were Sinovac would be given the same brand. Those who were administered other brands of COVID vaccines would receive Pfizer booster shots, according to the city health department.

On April 12, the Department of Health (DOH) allowed the general public, excluding 17 years and below, to receive their second booster shots.

In its guidelines, the DOH said all healthy adults, 18 years and above, are eligible to receive their second booster jabs after six months from their first booster.

The local government is eyeing to reimpose the mandatory use of face masks both indoors and outdoors amid a spike in COVID cases.

From 36 active COVID cases on April 11, the figure climbed to 57 on April 13, based on data from the Manila Health Department.

The number of active COVID cases increased to 71 on April 14, with 15 cases recorded in Tondo 1 alone.