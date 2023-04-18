Up to 20 Bilibid guards may face raps

MANILA, Philippines — Administrative complaints are being eyed against up to 20 jail guards of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP)’s maximum security compound who were relieved from their posts last week, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said yesterday.

BuCor chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. had replaced 700 NBP guards due to “unlawful activities.”

Catapang said about 10 to 20 administrative cases may be filed against the prison guards.

“We cannot file cases against them without evidence. It takes a while before we can build evidence,” he said.

He added they are still gathering evidence against the jail personnel.

Meanwhile, Catapang said an “Alcatraz-like” prison in the Philippines is being eyed to be completed by 2028.