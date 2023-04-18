Pampanga legal officer hurt in gun attack

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga, Philippines — The legal officer of this province was wounded in an attack by motorcycle-riding men in San Fernando City yesterday morning.

Lawyer Gerome Tubig was at the parking lot of the VL Makabali Hospital in Barangay Sto. Rosario when he was shot at around 7:30 a.m., according to Brig. Gen. Jose Hidalgo Jr., Central Luzon police director.

Tubig was taken to the same hospital for treatment, while the gunmen fled toward nearby Barangay Dolores.

Probers have yet to determine the motive for the attack. – Ramon Efren Lazaro, Ralph Edwin Villanueva