Nation

Woman, child die in Bacolod fire

Gilbert Bayoran - The Philippine Star
April 18, 2023 | 12:00am

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — A woman and her three-year-old daughter died in a fire that destroyed their home in Barangay Taculing in this city yesterday morning.

The fatalities were identified as Mengel Itchon, 35, and her daughter Jhanella.

Itchon was reportedly a person with disability.

The victims’ neighbor, Arturo Aplacador, 84, suffered burns in the back and shoulders.

The blaze also destroyed five more houses made of light materials, according to C/Insp. Stephen Jardeleza, city fire marshal.

Probers have yet to determine the cause of the blaze that broke out at past 8 a.m. in Purok Bayanihan.

Reports said the child tried to drag her mother out of the burning house, but she told her daughter to go out first.

The girl did not leave her mother. Their remains were recovered by firefighters who put out the blaze 20 minutes after it broke out.

