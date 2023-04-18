13 passengers hurt as 2 jeepneys collide

MANILA, Philippines — Thirteen people were injured when a passenger jeepney crashed into another jeepney in Quezon City yesterday morning.

The vehicular accident occurred in Barangay Kamuning at around 7:30 a.m., according to a report from the Quezon City Police District’s Traffic Sector.

Probers said a jeepney driven by Rammy Garcia collided with the jeep of Jose Ramuel Illazar at the intersection of Kamuning Road and Judge Jimenez street.

Police said Garcia’s jeepney turned on its left side, which injured 13 of his passengers who were brought to different hospitals for treatment.

The victims were Anthony Juyo, Dezhara Astar de Jesus, Nicole Munieza, Maria Chymbelin Torre, Denalyn de la Cruz, Jayzziel Alaba, Jaya Manendran, Jan Marie Ambos, Romana Puna, Deovanne Docojo, Daisy Rose Velasco, Julius Lasama and Rosemarie Cape.

A report on dzBB said Garcia’s jeepney was speeding prior to the accident.

Charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple physical injuries and damage to property are being readied against Garcia.