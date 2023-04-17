^

Nation

Expanded coverage of electric vehicles tariff breaks seen as 'game-changer'

Philstar.com
April 17, 2023 | 10:38am
Expanded coverage of electric vehicles tariff breaks seen as 'game-changer'
A staff charges an electric vehicle using the newly installed fast charger at the UP Diliman Electrical and Electronics Engineering Institute in Quezon City on December 21, 2021.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — A professor of Sociology and Political Science and a fellow for education of a think tank organization urged the government to expand the coverage of tariff breaks for electric vehicles (EVs), saying that it will become a “real game-changer.”

In a published opinion, Polytechnic University of the Philippines professor and Stratbase ADR Institute’s Louie Montemar said that the suspension of tariff for EVs and its components must be financially inclusive. This as the exclusion of the two and three-wheeled vehicles under Executive Order No. 12 discriminates the working class who can only afford motorcycles.

“Given the soaring price of gasoline, electric vehicles are becoming an even more attractive option for economically disadvantaged Filipinos,” Montemar said.

The sociologist reiterated that two-wheeled vehicles are work-enablers for financially unstable Filipinos who are commuting to school or work and for those who use it on their jobs.

According to transportation authorities, almost eight million motorcycle units have been recorded in their agency. Motorcycles are also the most favored mode of transportation of motorists in the country, both in the urban center and rural areas

“These two-wheeled vehicles are work enablers for financially disadvantaged Filipino families since they are a cheaper alternative to commuting to and from work or school and as a means for deliveries for various businesses,” the professor added.

Earlier this year, the government passed EO12 series of 2023, which seeks to suspend the tariff for EVs and its components from 5-30% to 0%. This is, however, with the exemption of electric motorcycles, which are still subject to 30% import duty.

Montemar also stated that if the coverage of EO12 will be expanded, it will help enhance the employment rate of the country.

This was initially supported by various stakeholders such as House Deputy Speaker Raymond Mendoza, who said that the e-vehicle industry can slash the rate of carbon emissions of the country and at the same time, generate more jobs for Filipinos.

Mendoza is also Trade Union Congress of the Philippines president.

Montemar insisted that the success stories of local producers of e-motorcycles creating green jobs for local communities can be replicated to boost local employment.

“There is no reason to doubt that these success stories could be replicated. Coupled with a program to support the local industry and bold entrepreneurs and innovators to create and maintain e-vehicles,” he reiterated.

Think tanks and other stakeholders are also urging the government to review the EO and make it more inclusive by including e-motorcycles.

EO12 is also one of the solutions of the country to mitigate the effects of climate change by cutting down the rate of carbon emissions caused by the transportation system of the country.

According to data gathered by WHO, 25% of the Philippines is exposed to unhealthy air of PM2.5 concentration, which is at least five times more than a global recommendation.

ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLES

ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Manila eyes mandatory use of face masks

Manila eyes mandatory use of face masks

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
The city government of Manila may review its policy on the use of face masks after it observed a surge in COVID-19 casees,...
Nation
fbtw
Enforcers to wear body cams for single ticketing system

Enforcers to wear body cams for single ticketing system

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
Traffic enforcers will wear body cameras once the single ticketing system is enforced in Metro Manila on May 2, an official...
Nation
fbtw
Bilibid to be closed down by 2028

Bilibid to be closed down by 2028

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
The country’s premier detention facility for convicts will be closed by 2028, Bureau of Corrections Director General...
Nation
fbtw
LTO price cap for driving lessons takes effect today

LTO price cap for driving lessons takes effect today

By Romina Cabrera | 2 days ago
The Land Transportation Office will start enforcing its price cap for driving lessons today.
Nation
fbtw
33 hurt in Quezon vehicular mishap

33 hurt in Quezon vehicular mishap

By Michelle Zoleta | 12 hours ago
Thirty-three people were injured after their vehicle figured in an accident in Lucena, Quezon on Saturday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Labor lawyer stresses importance of quit claim, waiver for benefits

1 hour ago
A former Department of Labor and Employment inspector and now regional labor attorney emphasized that only the parents, as lawful beneficiaries, can claim the death benefits of a deceased employee of a company who...
Nation
fbtw
Brace for El Ni&ntilde;o, DA, SRA urged

Brace for El Niño, DA, SRA urged

By Gilbert Bayoran | 12 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture Sugar Regulatory Administration and the provincial government of Negros Occidental have been...
Nation
fbtw
2 Benguet gold rob suspects arrested after 9 years

2 Benguet gold rob suspects arrested after 9 years

By Artemio Dumlao | 12 hours ago
Two suspects in the robbery of P14 million worth of gold bars in Mankayan, Benguet in 2003 have been arested in Compostela...
Nation
fbtw
Antique town mayor gets 8 years for rice mill deal

Antique town mayor gets 8 years for rice mill deal

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has sentenced the mayor and vice mayor of Patnongon town in Antique to eight years in prison in connection...
Nation
fbtw
6 nabbed in Laguna sting

6 nabbed in Laguna sting

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Six persons including an alleged member of the Philippine Coast Guard were arrested in separate anti-drug operations in San...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with