Fire guts oil factory in Caloocan

MANILA, Philippines — A factory manufacturing edible oil in Caloocan City caught fire at dawn yesterday.

The blaze broke out at the factory of Trans Asia Philippines Manufacturing Industries Corp., according to the Bureau of Fire Protection.

The fire destroyed P1.5 million worth of property and reached second alarm before it was put out at around 6:55 a.m.

No person was killed or hurt in the incident, the BFP said, adding that it is still investigating what caused the fire.