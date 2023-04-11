Group assessing affected fisherfolk in 'no-sail zone' scheme for US joint military exercises

MANILA, Philippines — A fisher group has decried the government's imposition of a no-sail zone policy in at least five towns in Zambales to make way for the 18-day Balikatan exercises which commenced Tuesday.

Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) said that keeping fisherfolk from reeling in catch on days of the peak fishing season was “highly unacceptable” and spoke of the extent that the military drills with US troops disrupted Filipinos’ livelihood.

It added that it is currently assessing the number of fisherfolk in Zambales affected by the policy.

PAMALAKAYA Vice Chairperson Bobby Roldan said that Filipinos “do not deserve to be displaced from their livelihood only to provide (a) security blanket to foreign forces carrying out war games accompanied with live fire exercises in our fishing grounds.”

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said they have already engaged with the affected fishermen, through the local government, in the conduct of the Balikatan exercises.

Col. Michael Logico, Balikatan 2023 spokesman, added that the same courtesy was given to fishermen in other areas where Balikatan exercises will be held.

“As far as the engagement of fishermen, we’ve done our part and what we are doing actually, the exercise is in a way, helping us secure and protect our fishermen by protecting our territorial waters and by extension also, by protecting the fishermen’s traditional fishing grounds,” Logico told reporters after the opening ceremony of the war games at Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday.

The "no-sail zone" will cover the coastal towns of San Antonio, San Narciso, San Felipe, Cabangan, and Botolan in Zambales. It will be imposed for two days.

PAMALAKAYA went on to call on US troops to exit the country and to "bring their warmongering power-projection elsewhere” while urging the Marcos administration to “heed the objection of Filipino fishers to Balikatan” for its impact on their livelihood.

Progressive groups previously opposed the government's move to relocate fishermen from 21 towns and two cities in Ilocos Norte for more than a month ahead of the military drills for their own "safety." — with reports from Kaycee Valmonte