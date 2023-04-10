COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila jumps to 6.5%

Catholic devotees chant the passion of Jesus Christ during a traditional “pabasa” at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes in Quezon City on April 4, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The seven-day positivity rate in Metro Manila has increased to 6.5% from 4.4% as of April 8, according to private think tank OCTA Research Group.

The positivity rate is a ratio of people who tested positive for COVID-19 out of all the tests conducted within a given period of time, which a 2021 study suggested could be an indicator for the spread of the disease.

Metro Manila’s positivity rate has been increasing for at least three weeks now, according to OCTA’s monitoring.

NCR 7-day positivity rate increased from 4.4% to 6.5% as of April 8 2023. Positivity rates were also above 5% in Benguet, Camarines Sur, Cavite, Cebu, Davao del Sur, Isabela, Misamis Oriental, Negros Occidental, Palawan, Rizal, South Cotabato. #covid #covid19 @dzbb @DZAR1026 pic.twitter.com/k9JblHzIow — Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) April 9, 2023

Aside from Metro Manila, the areas of Batangas, Benguet, Camarines Sur, Cavite, Cebu, Davao del Sur, Iloilo, Isabela, Laguna, Misamis Oriental, Negros Occidental, Palawan, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Rizal, South Cotabato and Zamboanga del Sur also saw jumps in their positivity rates.

Benguet, Camarines Sur, Cavite, Cebu, Davao del Sur, Isabela, Misamis Oriental, Negros Occidental, Palawan, Rizal and South Cotabato have also recorded positivity rates above 5%.

The Philippines saw a 29% uptick in cases the week before Holy Week, although the Department of Health downplayed this as "insignificant" citing the low hospital utilization rates. — Xave Gregorio