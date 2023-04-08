Three die of drowning during Holy Friday in Batangas

BATANGAS, Philippines — Three people died of drowning in separate locations here during the observance of the Holy Friday, police said.

In Tuy town, Bobong Rivera, a resident of Barangay Palincaro in Tuy, was found lifeless floating at the river in Barangay Malibu around 12:05 a.m.

Rivera's remain was positively identified by his co-worker Ruben Sarraga.

In San Juan town, a certain Khailyn was found dead while floating in the swimming pool of Calubcub Bay Resort in Barangay Calubcub around 1:40 p.m.

Kailyn was declared dead on arrival at San Juan District Hospital.

The victim was with her relatives, who were undergoing a summer camp retreat when the incident happened.

Also in San Juan town, a certain Lucas was also declared dead on arrival at San Juan District Hospital after drowning at Moonlight Palace Resort swimming pool in Barangay Laiya Aplaya around 8:56 p.m.

An autopsy was requested for the remains of Lucas to determine other circumstances leading to his death.