^

Nation

BRP Bonifacio visits Pag-asa children while on patrol in West Philippine Sea

Philstar.com
April 7, 2023 | 12:52pm
BRP Bonifacio visits Pag-asa children while on patrol in West Philippine Sea
This handout photo shows members of the BRP Andres Bonifacio crew with children on Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan, Palawan.
BRP Andres Bonifacio PS17- PF

MANILA, Philippines — The officers and crew of BRP Andres Bonifacio visited children on Pag-asa Island — a remote island that is part of Kalayaan, Palawan — as part of its patrol of the West Philippine Sea, the Navy said on its social media page.

According to the Navy, the visit to students at the Pag-asa Integrated School was unannounced. The sailors gave students school supplies and donuts "while establishing naval presence in the waters off Paga-asa Island, Municipality of Kalayaan."

The Philippine Coast Guard in March said its personnel stationed in Pag-asa Island monitored the presence of the Chinese vessels with an estimated distance of around 4.5 to eight nautical miles from the island, which is "clearly inside the land feature’s 12 nautical miles territorial sea."

Kalayaan, which is in the West Philippine Sea, has lately been trying to assert Philippine sovereignty over waters that China claims despite a 2016 arbitral ruling that the sweeping nine-dash-line claim has no basis in international law.

The town's Tourism Promotions and Development program has been arranging fishing expeditions for tourists.

The expedition is operated by the Kalayaan Islands Tourism Agents Cooperative (KITA Coop), whose members are residents of the Kalayaan LGU. The municipality is home to around 200 to 250, living under just one barangay. 

KALAYAAN

PAG-ASA ISLAND

PHILIPPINE NAVY

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Basilan ferry fire death toll rises to 31

Basilan ferry fire death toll rises to 31

By Roel PareÃ±o | 1 day ago
The death toll from a fire that hit a ferry off Basilan rose to 31 after the remains of three more passengers were recov...
Nation
fbtw

Printing press fire leaves 4 dead

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Four workers died when a printing press exploded and caught fire in Valenzuela City on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

DILG: More PNP execs in P6.7 billion shabu haul

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos yesterday claimed that more ranking police officials are linked to the P6.7-billion shabu haul last year.
Nation
fbtw
Highway Patrol chief resigns

Highway Patrol chief resigns

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Highway Patrol Group director Brig. Gen. Clifford Gairanod has stepped down from his post after an HPG member was caught on...
Nation
fbtw

23 remain missing in Basilan ferry fire

By Roel PareÃ±o | 2 days ago
Twenty-three passengers of the ferry that caught fire off Basilan remain missing, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SPD deploys personnel for patrol, checkpoints amid Holy Week exodus

SPD deploys personnel for patrol, checkpoints amid Holy Week exodus

1 hour ago
According to a video release, the SPD — covering the cities of Taguig, Parañaque, Pasay, Muntinlupa, Las...
Nation
fbtw
US Navy sailor from La Union says he learned value of hard work back home

US Navy sailor from La Union says he learned value of hard work back home

3 hours ago
According to a US Navy release, Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick John Braga has helped maintain the squadron's helicopters...
Nation
fbtw
More than 64,000 passengers flock to ports on Good Friday

More than 64,000 passengers flock to ports on Good Friday

4 hours ago
More than 64,000 passengers were monitoring flocked to ports around the country on the morning of Good Friday, April 7.
Nation
fbtw
Moro families displaced by clashes in Maguindanao del Sur

Moro families displaced by clashes in Maguindanao del Sur

By John Unson | 21 hours ago
Guns are silent in troubled barangays in Datu Saudi Ampatuan town since Wednesday but evacuees are reluctant to return without...
Nation
fbtw
Officials glad having OICs for 2 new BARMM provinces

Officials glad having OICs for 2 new BARMM provinces

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Officials were elated with Malacañang’s designation of the senior minister of the Bangsamoro government as acting...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with