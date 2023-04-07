SPD deploys personnel for patrol, checkpoints amid Holy Week exodus

MANILA, Philippines — The Southern Police District on Thursday night deployed its personnel in mobile and foot patrols and had them put up checkpoints to ensure security as many left Metro Manila for the Holy Week holidays.

According to a video release, the SPD — covering the cities of Taguig, Parañaque, Pasay, Muntinlupa, Las Piñas and the municipality of Pateros — tallied 276 mobile patrol operations, 218 foot patrols and 102 checkpoints across its jurisdiction.

Police in Makati conducted the most mobile patrols at 72 while cops in Las Piñas conducted the most foot patrols at 56, according to the SPD tally. The police stations of Makati and Taguig put up 24 checkpoints each, the most across the SPD's area.

SPD said that no untoward incidents were recorded in those operations.

The Philippine National Police earlier said it would deploy 9,585 cops in the National Capital Region for Holy Week and Ramadan to ensure safety and security.

The PNP also advised travelers to think twice before posting vacation photos because "[that's] like you announced that there's no one home."

Fajardo told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo in Filipino on Monday that being more conscious of digital safety "is for your security and also for the security of those who will be left at home."

She added that "criminals are no longer just on the streets, they’re also in cyberspace."