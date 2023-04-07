^

Nation

SPD deploys personnel for patrol, checkpoints amid Holy Week exodus

Philstar.com
April 7, 2023 | 11:47am
SPD deploys personnel for patrol, checkpoints amid Holy Week exodus
Handout photo shows the Southern Police District headquarters in Taguig.
Southern Police District

MANILA, Philippines — The Southern Police District on Thursday night deployed its personnel in mobile and foot patrols and had them put up checkpoints to ensure security as many left Metro Manila for the Holy Week holidays.

According to a video release, the SPD — covering the cities of Taguig, Parañaque, Pasay, Muntinlupa, Las Piñas and the municipality of Pateros — tallied 276 mobile patrol operations, 218 foot patrols and 102 checkpoints across its jurisdiction.

Police in Makati conducted the most mobile patrols at 72 while cops in Las Piñas conducted the most foot patrols at 56, according to the SPD tally. The police stations of Makati and Taguig put up 24 checkpoints each, the most across the SPD's area.

SPD said that no untoward incidents were recorded in those operations.

The Philippine National Police earlier said it would deploy 9,585 cops in the National Capital Region for Holy Week and Ramadan to ensure safety and security.

The PNP also advised travelers to think twice before posting vacation photos because "[that's] like you announced that there's no one home." 

Fajardo told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo in Filipino on Monday that being more conscious of digital safety "is for your security and also for the security of those who will be left at home."

She added that "criminals are no longer just on the streets, they’re also in cyberspace."

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

SOUTHERN POLICE DISTRICT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Basilan ferry fire death toll rises to 31

Basilan ferry fire death toll rises to 31

By Roel PareÃ±o | 1 day ago
The death toll from a fire that hit a ferry off Basilan rose to 31 after the remains of three more passengers were recov...
Nation
fbtw

Printing press fire leaves 4 dead

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Four workers died when a printing press exploded and caught fire in Valenzuela City on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

DILG: More PNP execs in P6.7 billion shabu haul

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos yesterday claimed that more ranking police officials are linked to the P6.7-billion shabu haul last year.
Nation
fbtw
Highway Patrol chief resigns

Highway Patrol chief resigns

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Highway Patrol Group director Brig. Gen. Clifford Gairanod has stepped down from his post after an HPG member was caught on...
Nation
fbtw

23 remain missing in Basilan ferry fire

By Roel PareÃ±o | 2 days ago
Twenty-three passengers of the ferry that caught fire off Basilan remain missing, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BRP Bonifacio visits Pag-asa children while on patrol in West Philippine Sea

BRP Bonifacio visits Pag-asa children while on patrol in West Philippine Sea

50 minutes ago
The officers and crew of BRP Andres Bonifacio visited children on Pag-asa Island — a remote island that is part of Kalayaan,...
Nation
fbtw
SPD deploys personnel for patrol, checkpoints amid Holy Week exodus

SPD deploys personnel for patrol, checkpoints amid Holy Week exodus

1 hour ago
According to a video release, the SPD — covering the cities of Taguig, Parañaque, Pasay, Muntinlupa, Las...
Nation
fbtw
BI deports Mongolia&rsquo;s fugitive ex-minister

BI deports Mongolia’s fugitive ex-minister

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
Former Mongolian minister for food, agriculture and light industry Tunjin Badamjunai, who is wanted for corruption, was deported...
Nation
fbtw
NCR positivity rate still rising &ndash; OCTA

NCR positivity rate still rising – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The percentage of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the National Capital Region has continued to increase even as...
Nation
fbtw
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits Catanduanes

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits Catanduanes

By Cet Dematera | 1 day ago
No significant sea level disturbances were monitored when a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Catanduanes on...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with