Businessman slain in Makati

MANILA, Philippines — A businessman was shot dead in front of his house in Makati City on Tuesday night.

Gilberto Cayetano Jr., 39, was resting in the front passenger seat of his Nissan Grand Livina parked along J. Victor street in Barangay Pio del Pilar when a man approached the multi-purpose vehicle at around 10:59 p.m.

Witnesses said the assailant was clad in a blue jacket, black-blue cap, gray pants and a face mask.

Probers said the assailant shot Cayetano repeatedly with a handgun of unknown caliber, then ran towards three men, who acted as lookouts, on two motorcycles. All four sped away.

Cayetano’s wife and other relatives rushed him to the Makati Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival due to three gunshot wounds in the head.

Investigators retrieved five bullet casings and a metallic fragment at the scene of the shooting.

Cayetano’s sister, Desiree, said it was the second attempt on his life.

“Nung pandemic may nag-attempt sa kanya pero hindi natuloy (During the pandemic there was an attempt but it was foiled),” she said in an interview aired over GMA News’ “Unang Balita.”

She said they have no clue who could be behind Cayetano’s killing.