^

Nation

Businessman slain in Makati

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
April 6, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A businessman was shot dead in front of his house in Makati City on Tuesday night.

Gilberto Cayetano Jr., 39, was resting in the front passenger seat of his Nissan Grand Livina parked along J. Victor street in Barangay Pio del Pilar when a man approached the multi-purpose vehicle at around 10:59 p.m.

Witnesses said the assailant was clad in a blue jacket, black-blue cap, gray pants and a face mask.

Probers said the assailant shot Cayetano repeatedly with a handgun of unknown caliber, then ran towards three men, who acted as lookouts, on two motorcycles. All four sped away.

Cayetano’s wife and other relatives rushed him to the Makati Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival due to three gunshot wounds in the head.

Investigators retrieved five bullet casings and a metallic fragment at the scene of the shooting.

Cayetano’s sister, Desiree, said it was the second attempt on his life.

“Nung pandemic may nag-attempt sa kanya pero hindi natuloy (During the pandemic there was an attempt but it was foiled),” she said in an interview aired over GMA News’ “Unang Balita.”

She said they have no clue who could be behind Cayetano’s killing.

DEAD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Highway Patrol chief resigns

Highway Patrol chief resigns

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Highway Patrol Group director Brig. Gen. Clifford Gairanod has stepped down from his post after an HPG member was caught on...
Nation
fbtw
45 families left homeless in Cavite fire

45 families left homeless in Cavite fire

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
At least 45 families lost their homes in a fire that hit a residential area in Bacoor, Cavite on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw

23 remain missing in Basilan ferry fire

By Roel Pareño | 1 day ago
Twenty-three passengers of the ferry that caught fire off Basilan remain missing, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Family of 5 dies in Pangasinan fire

By Cesar Ramirez | 2 days ago
Five members of a family died in a fire that destroyed their house in Pozorrubio, Pangasinan shortly after midnight yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

SC reverses Floirendo’s graft conviction

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 2 days ago
The Supreme Court has reversed a decision of the Sandiganbayan convicting former Davao del Norte congressman Antonio Floirendo Jr. of graft.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BI deports Mongolia&rsquo;s fugitive ex-minister

BI deports Mongolia’s fugitive ex-minister

By Robertzon Ramirez | 58 minutes ago
Former Mongolian minister for food, agriculture and light industry Tunjin Badamjunai, who is wanted for corruption, was deported...
Nation
fbtw
NCR positivity rate still rising &ndash; OCTA

NCR positivity rate still rising – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 58 minutes ago
The percentage of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the National Capital Region has continued to increase even as...
Nation
fbtw
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits Catanduanes

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits Catanduanes

By Cet Dematera | 58 minutes ago
No significant sea level disturbances were monitored when a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Catanduanes on...
Nation
fbtw
Basilan ferry fire death toll rises to 31

Basilan ferry fire death toll rises to 31

By Roel Pareño | 58 minutes ago
The death toll from a fire that hit a ferry off Basilan rose to 31 after the remains of three more passengers were recov...
Nation
fbtw
Marina files raps vs sunken vessel owner

Marina files raps vs sunken vessel owner

By Bella Cariaso | 58 minutes ago
The Maritime Industry Authority has filed administrative charges against RDC Reield Marine Services, the owner of M/T Princess...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with