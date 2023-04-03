4 detainees rearrested after escaping with 6 others from Pasay jail

MANILA, Philippines — Police said they have rearrested four people who escaped at 4:30 a.m. on Holy Monday with six others from a detention facility in Pasay City.

The Southern Police District announced in the afternoon that drug suspects Eden Garcia and Joey Hernandez and robbery suspects Tirzo Galit and Joshua Panganiban have been caught again by authorities.

Drug suspects Richard Dela Cruz, Carlo Magno Benavidez, Christian Salvatierra, Norman Deyta and Romeo Estopa and carnapping suspect John Michale Cabe all remain at large with a P100,000 reward for their capture.

The SPD said three of the detainees who escaped managed to break the iron bar of the Malibay Detention Facility, held and mauled the duty jailer then took his service firearm, cash and jail keys.

SPD Director PBGen. Kirby Kraft appealed to the public to report any information they may have about the escaped detainees by reporting this to the nearest police station or contacting any of the following numbers: 09568005277, 09985987922 and 09173661036. — Xave Gregorio