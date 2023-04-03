^

Nation

4 detainees rearrested after escaping with 6 others from Pasay jail

Philstar.com
April 3, 2023 | 4:06pm
4 detainees rearrested after escaping with 6 others from Pasay jail

MANILA, Philippines — Police said they have rearrested four people who escaped at 4:30 a.m. on Holy Monday with six others from a detention facility in Pasay City.

The Southern Police District announced in the afternoon that drug suspects Eden Garcia and Joey Hernandez and robbery suspects Tirzo Galit and Joshua Panganiban have been caught again by authorities.

Drug suspects Richard Dela Cruz, Carlo Magno Benavidez, Christian Salvatierra, Norman Deyta and Romeo Estopa and carnapping suspect John Michale Cabe all remain at large with a P100,000 reward for their capture.

The SPD said three of the detainees who escaped managed to break the iron bar of the Malibay Detention Facility, held and mauled the duty jailer then took his service firearm, cash and jail keys.

SPD Director PBGen. Kirby Kraft appealed to the public to report any information they may have about the escaped detainees by reporting this to the nearest police station or contacting any of the following numbers: 09568005277, 09985987922 and 09173661036. — Xave Gregorio

CRIME

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
11, including former Mountain Province officials, found guilty in overpriced vehicle deal

11, including former Mountain Province officials, found guilty in overpriced vehicle deal

By Artemio Dumlao | 6 hours ago
They were also perpetually disqualified from any government position in the future and their benefits forfeited.
Nation
fbtw
3 killed, 7 arrested in clash with Dawlah Islamiya

3 killed, 7 arrested in clash with Dawlah Islamiya

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
Local authorities told reporters the seven suspects were involved in criminal activities, including extortion and sale of...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA enforcer nabbed for years-long extortion

MMDA enforcer nabbed for years-long extortion

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
A traffic enforcer of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) was arrested in a sting on Friday for allegedly...
Nation
fbtw
Duty-Free workers eye legal action to save jobs

Duty-Free workers eye legal action to save jobs

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Hundreds of Duty-Free Philippines Corp. employees facing retrenchment are not giving up the fight to save their jobs.
Nation
fbtw

Fire hits Alabang restaurant

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
A fire razed a restaurant in Alabang, Muntinlupa on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bill creating Philippine disease control center underscored

Bill creating Philippine disease control center underscored

6 hours ago
Congress has again stressed the importance of having a Philippine Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), as majority...
Nation
fbtw
QCPD reports high crime solution rate

QCPD reports high crime solution rate

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
The Quezon City Police District has reported a high crime solution rate for the first quarter of 2023, citing the “public...
Nation
fbtw
74,114 cops deployed for Holy Week, Ramadan

74,114 cops deployed for Holy Week, Ramadan

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will deploy over 74,000 personnel nationwide to secure the simultaneous Holy Week and Ramadan...
Nation
fbtw
Next UP Diliman chancellor chosen today

Next UP Diliman chancellor chosen today

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Board of Regents will convene today to select the next chancellor of the university’s...
Nation
fbtw
10,000 jobs for welders open in South Korea

10,000 jobs for welders open in South Korea

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
About 10,000 jobs in South Korea are open to Filipino welders and other foreign workers, local recruitment consultant Raul...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with