Investigation into killing of San Miguel, Bulacan police chief underway

MANILA, Philippines — The police force is investigating the killing of San Miguel, Bulacan police chief who died while responding to a robbery report on Saturday night.

The Central Luzon regional police office said PBGen. Jose Hidalgo Jr., police director of the region, has ordered PCol. Relly Arnedo, Bulacan police provincial director, to conduct an “in-depth and thorough investigation” into the killing of PLt. Col. Marlon Serna.

The police statement on Sunday said that Serna led the officers who responded to an alleged robbery report in Brgy. San Juan, San Miguel, Bulacan at around 9:30 p.m. of Saturday night.

“Upon reaching the dark portion of Brgy. Bohol na Mangga, San Ildefonso, Bulacan, [the] responding team chanced upon two unidentified suspects onboard a Mio motorcycle who opened fire on the responding team,” it said.

Serna was hit in the head. He was rushed to the hospital but died while being treated.

The suspects meanwhile fled to Brgy. Akle, San Ildefonso, Bulacan.

Hidalgo said: “This unfortunate news for us as one of our members was killed in line with our diligent efforts to arrest lawless elements and while nothing can make up for his loss, along with our deepest condolences, we assure his bereaved family that they will get the necessary benefits that is due for them.”

Authorities said total of P1 million is being offered as reward to anyone who could give information and help identify the suspects.

The regional police chief added that the Department of the Interior and Local Government will give P500,000, while additional P300,000 will be funded by the regional police, and P200,000 will be from the Philippine National Police.