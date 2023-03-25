^

Nation

Masbate class suspensions: 140 schools affected

Cet Dematera - The Philippine Star
March 25, 2023 | 12:00am

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines — At least 55,100 students and 2,800 teachers in 140 public schools in six towns in Masbate have been affected as in-person classes were suspended due to clashes between government troopers and communist rebels, data from the Department of Education (DepEd)-Bicol showed.

Mayflor Jumamil, DepEd-Bicol spokesperson, said the division office in Masbate ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes in Uson, Esperanza and Cawayan while local government units declared class suspensions in Cataingan, Dimasalang and Placer.

Dimasalang town logged the highest number of affected elementary and high school students with 23,954 followed by Cawayan with 14,306; Placer, 11,256; Cataingan, 4,788; Esperanza, 1,140, and Uson, 921.

“As of today, DepEd-Bicol did not receive any report of additional towns suspending face-to-face classes,” Jumamil said yesterday.

She said suspension of in-person classes started on Thursday following consultations with Army units operating in Masbate.

She said it is early to say when the suspension of face-to-face classes will be lifted.

Clashes between New People’s Army rebels and government troopers started on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) condemned the attacks by NPA rebels on government forces in Masbate.

OPAPRU Secretary Isidro Purisima said a soldier was killed and two others were wounded in the attacks.

“Aside from the loss of a precious life, what is most worrisome about these attacks is the impact on the children and youth,” Purisima said.

He said his office commisserated with the students, teachers and residents who have been caught in the crossfire.

Purisima expressed concern that the fear and trauma caused by the atrocities would “leave deep emotional wounds that will take quite some time to heal. ” — Jose Rodel Clapano

