Leyte mayor faces raps over ex-town exec’s slay

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines — Mayor Remedio Veloso of San Isidro, Leyte and three of his relatives, one of them a policeman, are facing charges in connection with the killing of a former municipal administrator in 2019.

Murder complaints were filed on Tuesday against Veloso, businessman Emmanuel Veloso, Cayetano Dagandan III and policeman Manuelito Sidaya before the provincial prosecutor’s office in Calubian town on Tuesday.

Levi Bamban was killed by alleged guns-for-hire in Barangay Capinahan.

According to the affidavits of three witnesses, also said to be relatives of the suspects, the respondents plotted the killing days before the national and local elections in 2019.