^

Nation

2 Cavite cops chargedfor rape of student

Ed Amoroso - The Philippine Star
March 25, 2023 | 12:00am

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — Charges of rape and an administrative case for grave misconduct have been filed against two policemen for the alleged rape of an 18-year-old student in Bacoor, Cavite.

The charges were filed against M/Sgt. Rey Pogoso and Cpl. Bryan Balajay, both detailed at the Police Community Precinct 1 in Imus, Cavite, Col. Christopher Olazo, Cavite police director, said.

The alleged rape occurred at an apartment along Kudarat street in Barangay Molino 5 on Wednesday.

The victim told probers the incident occurred after a drinking session at the apartment with her partner, her three friends and the policemen.

The Imus police reported that the two policemen abandoned their post during the incident.      

CRIME

RAPE
