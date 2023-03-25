2 Cavite cops chargedfor rape of student

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — Charges of rape and an administrative case for grave misconduct have been filed against two policemen for the alleged rape of an 18-year-old student in Bacoor, Cavite.

The charges were filed against M/Sgt. Rey Pogoso and Cpl. Bryan Balajay, both detailed at the Police Community Precinct 1 in Imus, Cavite, Col. Christopher Olazo, Cavite police director, said.

The alleged rape occurred at an apartment along Kudarat street in Barangay Molino 5 on Wednesday.

The victim told probers the incident occurred after a drinking session at the apartment with her partner, her three friends and the policemen.

The Imus police reported that the two policemen abandoned their post during the incident.