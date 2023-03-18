^

Nation

Japanese deported for financial fraud

Robertzon Ramirez - The Philippine Star
March 18, 2023 | 12:00am
This undated photo shows a person inserting their card into an automated teller machine.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) deported yesterday morning a Japanese wanted in Tokyo for financial fraud.

In a statement, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Risa Yamada, 26, was arrested along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay on Jan. 9 after the Japanese government identified her as a fugitive.

Yamada is the subject of an arrest warrant for theft issued by the Tokyo Summary Court on Sept. 15, 2022, according to Tansingco.

The fugitive allegedly conspired with others in stealing ATM card data from their victims by posing as bank employees and police officers.

Yamada has been included in the BI’s blacklist and is banned from re-entering the Philippines.

Philstar
