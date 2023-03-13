^

Nation

Government urged to review tax breaks for electric vehicles

Philstar.com
March 13, 2023 | 10:11am
Government urged to review tax breaks for electric vehicles
A staff charges an electric vehicle using the newly installed fast charger at the UP Diliman Electrical and Electronics Engineering Institute in Quezon City on December 21, 2021.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — The current tax incentive scheme for electric vehicles (EVs) should be amended because it "lacks inclusivity," an official of an environmental business group said.

Philippine Business for Environmental Stewardship (PBEST) Secretary General Felix Jose Vitangcol issued the call after the Palace released Executive Order No. 12 series of 2023 that modifies the tariff rates for EVs to help mainstream its use among Filipinos.

EO12 lowered the tariff rate for certain types of EVs ranging to 0% import duty from 5% to 30%.

Under the EO, EVs such as kick scooters, pocket motorcycles and self-balancing cycles are included in the tax breaks. Two-wheeled electric motorcycles, on the other hand, are still subject to 30% import duty.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page, Vitangcol stated that there seems to be a problem in the EO since only a limited portion of the population can afford to buy four-wheeled vehicles.

“Only more affluent Filipinos — indeed a limited segment of the population — can afford to buy four-wheel vehicles, and hence enjoy these incentives,” Vitangcol said in a recent statement.

The organization reiterated that the majority of the motorists in the country are using two or three-wheeled vehicles including public utility jeepneys.

The Land Transportation Office documented that almost 8 million units of motorcycles are registered in their office in 2021.

“It is also they who are already perennially burdened by the soaring prices of basic goods and hampered by their limited income to provide for their families,” he added.

Shift to alternative energy

PBEST asserted that more Filipinos should be encouraged to shift to alternative energy regardless of their socio-economic status and the types of their vehicles.

“This is why the government must make these tax incentives more inclusive,” Vitangcol said.

Vitangcol also said that it is the government’s role to spearhead the country’s shift to electric vehicles as it will lessen the nation’s dependence on fossil fuels.

According to the Statista Research Department, the power production in the Philippines is still dominated by coal at 47.6%, followed by other fossils at 18%, and gas at 10.7%, which totals 76.3%.

Various types of renewable energy generation like wind, solar, bioenergy, hydro and other renewables share at 23.7% of the country's total power source.

The EO12 aims to help Filipinos to adapt to the usage of e-vehicles while decarbonizing and reducing the carbon emissions caused by the fueled-run vehicles.

As the Philippines is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, shifting to EVs is one of the country’s solutions to help weaken its effects and go full electric by 2040.

To help mainstream the use of EVs and the development of infrastructures that can cater the industry, Republic Act No. 11697, commonly known as the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, was passed along with other landmark policies.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

TAX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
5 Japanese crew members rescued near Oriental Mindoro

5 Japanese crew members rescued near Oriental Mindoro

1 day ago
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard rescued five Japanese crew members Saturday morning aboard MV Catriona in waters off...
Nation
fbtw
Fire razes parts of Baguio City Public Market

Fire razes parts of Baguio City Public Market

1 day ago
According to the city government, the fire started at around 11 p.m. razed “the entire Block 4 and most of Block 3,...
Nation
fbtw
Sari-sari store owner from Samar takes home P65.15-M lotto jackpot

Sari-sari store owner from Samar takes home P65.15-M lotto jackpot

1 day ago
A 46-year-old lotto bettor from Lavezares, Northern Samar finally claimed his Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot prize amounting...
Nation
fbtw

Bacolod eyes Guinness record for mass wedding

By Gilbert Bayoran | 10 hours ago
The city government of Bacolod is targeting a Guinness record for the most number of couples who tied the knot in a single venue.
Nation
fbtw
Woman nabbed for P79.94 million shabu parcel

Woman nabbed for P79.94 million shabu parcel

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A woman was arrested after she received a parcel that contained 11.75 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP signs deal to bring police clearance desks to all CityMalls, more SM malls

PNP signs deal to bring police clearance desks to all CityMalls, more SM malls

30 minutes ago
Azurin said this will allow the public to get their police clearances — a requirement for most job and some school applications...
Nation
fbtw
Tugade signs IRR of vintage vehicle law

Tugade signs IRR of vintage vehicle law

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Land Transportation Office chief Jose Arturo Tugade signed yesterday the implementing rules and regulations or IRR of Republic...
Nation
fbtw
BIR seeks dialogue with vloggers for tax compliance

BIR seeks dialogue with vloggers for tax compliance

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue will seek a dialogue with influencers to make them comply with tax laws amid a widening adoption...
Nation
fbtw
DFA adopts new GAD agenda

DFA adopts new GAD agenda

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs has adopted its new Gender and Development agenda for inclusive and gender-responsive ...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA: Road clearing ops cover sidewalks

MMDA: Road clearing ops cover sidewalks

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
Not only alternate routes or Mabuhay Lanes but also sidewalks and other public areas in Metro Manila are covered by road clearing...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with