Army man, pal nabbed for causing trouble in bar

MANILA, Philippines — An Army enlisted personnel who allegedly sexually harassed a waitress and pointed his handgun at customers of a restobar in Quezon City was arrested along with his companion at past midnight yesterday.

Joel Cervantes, 42, an enlisted personnel of the Philippine Army, and Raul Sumalinog, 42, were apprehended by lawmen following the commotion that occurred at the Nova Food Park Restobar in Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon at around 12:02 a.m.

Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, Quezon City Police District director, said the two were binge drinking in the restobar when Cervantes grabbed a waitress and tried to kiss her.

When the waitress showed their bill, Cervantes again grabbed her.

The suspect also drew his handgun and pointed at a customer who was headed to the restroom.

Cervantes and Sumalinog then shouted at police officers who arrived at the scene and ran out of the restobar. They were arrested after a brief chase.

Policemen confiscated a .45-caliber handgun, two firearm magazines and 19 bullets.

The suspects are being held on charges of alarm and scandal, resistance and disobedience to persons in authority, acts of lasciviousness, unjust vexation and grave threat.