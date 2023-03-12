^

COVID-19 still among top causes of death in Baguio

Artemio Dumlao - The Philippine Star
March 12, 2023 | 12:00am

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — COVID was still among the leading causes of death in this city last year.

Data from the city health services office’s epidemiology and surveillance unit, however, showed that COVID-related deaths dropped from second  in 2021 to fifth last year.

Health unit chief Dr. Donnabel Panes said vascular diseases, cancer, heart disease and pneumonia topped the list.

Panes said the decline in COVID-related deaths was a result of various factors, including the mass vaccination drive.

She said altered lifestyles during the COVID pandemic may have contributed to the rise in vascular diseases, cancer and heart diseases.

“With the pandemic de-escalating, our battlecry now is to reclaim our health that we lost.. It should cover our health from head to toe,” Panes said.

