Nation

PCG rescues 5 Japanese seafarers

Robertzon Ramirez - The Philippine Star
March 12, 2023 | 12:00am
PCG rescues 5 Japanese seafarers
Philippine Coast Guard personnel rescue five Japanese crewmembers of a vessel that listed off Barangay Navotas in Calapan, Mindoro yesterday. Photo courtesy of PCG.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel rescued five Japanese crewmembers of a fishing vessel that listed in the waters off Calapan, Oriental Mindoro yesterday.

PCG spokesman Rear Admiral Armand Balilo identified the rescued seafarers as Itsuo Tamura, 86; Hiromu Nishida, 83; Hamagato Tsukasa, 80; Osamu Kawakami, 74, and Hata Isamu, 74.

Balilo said the Japanese seafarers were bound for Davao when their vessel was damaged, causing it to list.

“Upon receipt of a report from a transiting vessel, the PCG Command Center coordinated with the PCG District Southern Tagalog and PCG Station Oriental Mindoro to conduct search and rescue operations,” Balilo said.

He said the Japanese crewmembers were provided medical assistance.

