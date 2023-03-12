4 killed, cop wounded in Cotabato shootout

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Four people were killed and a policeman was wounded in a shootout as law enforcers were about to arrest two suspects in Pikit, Cotabato yesterday.

Town police chief Lt. Col. John Miridel Calinga identified the fatalities as Lando Dianalan, Baganian Alimao, Faisal Sanday and Norman Samsudin.

Cpl. Eric Saltin Buslayan of the 45th Special Action Company of the police Special Action Force (SAF) was wounded.

Calinga said the fatalities were with Abdullah Kordotoy and Jonathan Kadalem, who have pending arrest warrants for murder issued by the Cotabato Regional Trial Court Branch 24. The two suspects managed to escape.

Kordotoy and Kadalem allegedly opened fire as police and military personnel approached their hideout in Barangay Macabual.

Calinga said two M16 rifles and a shotgun were recovered at the scene.

A battalion of SAF commandos from the Davao regional police office was deployed in Pikit last month to help the police and military maintain peace and order amid recent shootings.