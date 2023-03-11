Sari-sari store owner from Samar takes home P65.15-M lotto jackpot

PCSO Assistant General Manager for Gaming, Product Development and Marketing Sector Arnel N. Casas (left) handed over a check amounting to P63,152,025.00 to the new winner of Super Lotto 6/49.

MANILA, Philippines — A 46-year-old lotto bettor from Lavezares, Northern Samar finally claimed his Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot prize amounting to P63,152,025 last February 27, 2023.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) broke the news, Friday, after the sari-sari store owner finally took home the big one after playing lotto games for over 25 years.

"I hope that we continue to support the cause of the PCSO in helping our nation through lotto games," said the winner in Filipino, who had his face covered in a photograph shared by the government-owned and controlled corporation.

"Like me who was given the chance to win, I believe that luck will come to all of you also."

The lucky winner placed his bet on the following winning combination of 47-46-35-25-15-04, numbers that were drawn last February 19.

Winners have one year from the date of draw to claim their prizes at the PCSO Main Office in Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City to avoid its forfeiture, as specified under Republic Act 1169.

Pursuant to the TRAIN Law, a 20% tax is levied on all prized over P10,000.

"We should continue believing while we're helping our countrymen. Thank you very much PCSO," ended the winner. — James Relativo