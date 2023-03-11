Gun ban imposed in Negros Oriental

The Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office said all permits to carry firearms are suspended until further notice.

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — A gun ban was implemented in Negros Oriental starting yesterday in view of the killing of Gov. Roel Degamo.

Only members of the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines and other law enforcement agencies performing official duties and wearing agency-prescribed uniforms will be allowed to carry firearms.

The imposition of the gun ban followed simultaneous raids yesterday on the houses owned by Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.

A “Congressman Teves” was tagged by the arrested gunmen as the brains in the killing of Degamo.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin had earlier said imposing a gun ban in the province may be necessary to prevent another violent incident. Azurin also ordered the setting up of checkpoints in the province.

He said additional Special Action Force commandos would be deployed to the province to ensure peace and order.

Aside from Degamo, nine civilians were killed and 13 others were injured in the gun attack at the governor’s residence in Pamplona town.

The governor was distributing assistance to his needy constituents when he was gunned down. – Emmanuel Tupas