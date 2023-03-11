Cotabato City mayor’s staff slain

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A staff member of Mayor Mohammad Bruce Matabalao was gunned down in Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte on Thursday.

Faizal Malaguiok, 40, was shot on his way home in Barangay Semba, town police chief Maj. Reggie Albellera said.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene, police said.

In Rizal, sari-sari store owner Raffy Tonion was on a motorcycle when he was waylaid along Calumpit road in Barangay Macabud in Rodriguez town.

Investigations into the killings are ongoing. – Ed Amoroso