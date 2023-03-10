Motorcycle rider dies in road crash
March 10, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — A motorcycle rider died after being hit by a truck in Quezon City on Wednesday.
Police identified the fatality as Robert Hiasa, 36, a driver of ride-hailing app Joyride.
Hiasa was traveling along Congressional Avenue in Barangay Bahay Toro when the accident occurred at around 12 noon, probers said.
Witnesses said Hiasa was hit by a truck. Instead of stopping, the truck driver drove away.
Bystanders brought Hiasa to the Quezon City General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
