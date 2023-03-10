Motorcycle rider dies in road crash

MANILA, Philippines — A motorcycle rider died after being hit by a truck in Quezon City on Wednesday.

Police identified the fatality as Robert Hiasa, 36, a driver of ride-hailing app Joyride.

Hiasa was traveling along Congressional Avenue in Barangay Bahay Toro when the accident occurred at around 12 noon, probers said.

Witnesses said Hiasa was hit by a truck. Instead of stopping, the truck driver drove away.

Bystanders brought Hiasa to the Quezon City General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.