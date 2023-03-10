Class suit eyed vs sunken tanker owner

Philippine Coast Guard personnel continue installing an oil spill boom as part of containment and recovery operations in the waters off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro yesterday, in this photo posted on Facebook by the PCG.

MANILA, Philippines — The municipal government of Pola will create a task force to run after the owner of the sunken motor tanker MT Princess Empress for the oil spill in the waters off Oriental Mindoro, according to the Philippine Coast Gurad (PCG).

The PCG said appropriate legal actions would be pursued against the owner, operator and insurer of the tanker.

Environmental group Oceana said a class suit may be filed against the owner of Princess.

“A class suit requires only two conditions – that it has a common or general interest for many persons, and the parties are so numerous that it is impractical to bring them all before the courts. One may sue on behalf or defend for the benefits of all persons,” Oceana legal and police director Liza Osorio said.

She said affected residents can seek damages under Republic Act 9483 or the Oil Pollution Law.

Osorio said the owner of Empress is also liable under the Fisheries Code and Clean Water Act.

The Oriental Mindoro Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Office (PRRMO) reported that 19,956 families in 65 barangays were affected by the oil spill. In Pola town alone, 11 barangays were affected.

The Department of Health said 18 residents fell ill after being exposed to the oil slick.

The PRRMO said 13 marine protected areas covering 2,7,43 hectares in Naujan town have been affected by the oil spill.

Japan to send experts

The Japanese embassy said it is sending experts to help in oil spill removal and control.

“We are one with you in these trying times,” Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa said in a post on Twitter.

The PCG said oil control experts from the Japan Coast Guard would help concerned agencies in oil spill response operations.

Meanwhile, integrated marine service provider Harbor Star Shipping Services Inc. was tapped to assist in efforts to clean up the oil spill.

“On March 7, Harbor Star secured a contract with the owner of the vessel MT Princess Empress for the deployment of manpower and resources for shoreline cleanup and oily waste disposal as directed and approved by the Philippine Coast Guard, local government units and other concerned agencies,” Harbor Star said.

P100 million aid for displaced workers

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said it allotted P100 million for the temporary employment of those affected by the oil spill.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said about 10,000 residents are expected to benefit from the emergency employment program, among other assistance from the DOLE.

Laguesma said beneficiaries would engage in cleanup activities to ensure that the oil spill can be addressed at the soonest time possible.

Caritas Philippines and the archdiocese of Lipa, Batangas said it donated financial assistance and relief goods to affected residents in Oriental Mindoro.

Fr. Edu Gariguez said a “fund transfer” from Caritas Philippines is being processed for the Diocesan Social Action Center in the province. – DM, Mayen Jaymalin, Pia Lee-Brago, Elijah Rosales, Evelyn Macairan