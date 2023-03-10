^

Nation

Class suit eyed vs sunken tanker owner

Robertzon Ramirez - The Philippine Star
March 10, 2023 | 12:00am
Class suit eyed vs sunken tanker owner
Philippine Coast Guard personnel continue installing an oil spill boom as part of containment and recovery operations in the waters off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro yesterday, in this photo posted on Facebook by the PCG.

MANILA, Philippines — The municipal government of Pola will create a task force to run after the owner of the sunken motor tanker MT Princess Empress for the oil spill in the waters off Oriental Mindoro, according to the Philippine Coast Gurad (PCG).

The PCG said appropriate legal actions would be pursued against the owner, operator and insurer of the tanker.

Environmental group Oceana said a class suit may be filed against the owner of Princess.

“A class suit requires only two conditions – that it has a common or general interest for many persons, and the parties are so numerous that it is impractical to bring them all before the courts. One may sue on behalf or defend for the benefits of all persons,” Oceana legal and police director Liza Osorio said.

She said affected residents can seek damages under Republic Act 9483 or the Oil Pollution Law.

Osorio said the owner of Empress is also liable under the Fisheries Code and Clean Water Act.

The Oriental Mindoro Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Office (PRRMO) reported that 19,956 families in 65 barangays were affected by the oil spill. In Pola town alone, 11 barangays were affected.

The Department of Health said 18 residents fell ill after being exposed to the oil slick.

The PRRMO said 13 marine protected areas covering 2,7,43 hectares in Naujan town have been affected by the oil spill.

Japan to send experts

The Japanese embassy said it is sending experts to help in oil spill removal and control.

“We are one with you in these trying times,” Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa said in a post on Twitter.

The PCG said oil control experts from the Japan Coast Guard would help concerned agencies in oil spill response operations.

Meanwhile, integrated marine service provider Harbor Star Shipping Services Inc. was tapped to assist in efforts to clean up the oil spill.

“On March 7, Harbor Star secured a contract with the owner of the vessel MT Princess Empress for the deployment of manpower and resources for shoreline cleanup and oily waste disposal as directed and approved by the Philippine Coast Guard, local government units and other concerned agencies,” Harbor Star said.

P100 million aid for displaced workers

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said it allotted P100 million for the temporary employment of those affected by the oil spill.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said about 10,000 residents are expected to benefit from the emergency employment program, among other assistance from the DOLE.

Laguesma said beneficiaries would  engage in cleanup activities to ensure that the oil spill can be addressed at the soonest time possible.

Caritas Philippines and the archdiocese of Lipa, Batangas said it donated financial assistance and relief goods to affected residents in Oriental Mindoro.

Fr. Edu Gariguez said a “fund transfer” from Caritas Philippines is being processed for the Diocesan Social Action Center in the province. – DM, Mayen Jaymalin, Pia Lee-Brago, Elijah Rosales, Evelyn Macairan

PCG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Airport screeners to wear body cameras – Speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 2 days ago
Security officers screening passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and other gateways nationwide will soon be wearing body cameras and will no longer be allowed to carry their cell phones while on duty,...
Nation
fbtw
Waze sends car to PNR tracks

Waze sends car to PNR tracks

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 4 days ago
A car ended up stuck on the tracks of the Philippine National Railways Beata station along Tomas Claudio street in Pandacan,...
Nation
fbtw

Galila Arts Festival set

By Sheila Crisostomo | 2 days ago
The fourth district of Pangasinan will hold the Galila Arts Festival from March 10 to 19 to celebrate its “flourishing creative community,” Rep. Christopher de Venecia announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

3 vying for top UP Diliman post

By Janvic Mateo | 2 days ago
Two professors have challenged former University of the Philippines Diliman chancellor Fidel Nemenzo, who is vying for his second term as head of the UP’s flagship campus in Quezon City.
Nation
fbtw
Marcos: Government to speed up oil spill cleanup

Marcos: Government to speed up oil spill cleanup

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
The government aims to finish the oil spill cleanup in Oriental Mindoro in less than four months, President Marcos said ...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BI intercepts 4 crypto scam victims at NAIA

BI intercepts 4 crypto scam victims at NAIA

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
Four persons believed to be victims of a crypto scam ring were intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration at the Ninoy Aquino...
Nation
fbtw
4 women nabbed for robbing Chinese

4 women nabbed for robbing Chinese

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Four women were apprehended for allegedly robbing a Chinese national in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on Wednesday night...
Nation
fbtw
Schools told: Hold quake, fire drills

Schools told: Hold quake, fire drills

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
The Department of Education yesterday reminded public schools to conduct unannounced fire and earthquake drills every first...
Nation
fbtw
Bill seeking to increase compensation for wrong convictions filed

Bill seeking to increase compensation for wrong convictions filed

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
A lawmaker has filed a bill seeking to amend the law that created the Board of Claims under the supervision of the Department...
Nation
fbtw

Government asked to fund rare diseases management program

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
The government has been asked to allocate additional funding for the implementation of Republic Act 10747 or the Rare Disease Act.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with