14 regions affected by swine flu – BAI

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) has recorded a spike in the cases of African swine fever (ASF) after the affected regions increased to 14.

BAI data as of March 5 showed that only the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) remains ASF-free.

The figures show an increase of 100 percent considering that only seven regions reported confirmed cases as of Feb. 2.

The BAI said ASF cases were recorded in 54 provinces compared to 12 last month.

On Wednesday, the BAI confirmed an outbreak of the swine disease in Cebu after 58 out of 149 blood samples taken from hogs in Carcar City were found infected.

The BAI called on hog raisers and stakeholders to report any unusual pig mortality and sickness to their respective agriculture or veterinary offices.

“The public is advised not to panic and to cooperate with authorities on the implementation of ASF control protocols... All concerned agencies are working closely to immediately control and prevent the spread of ASF,” the agency said.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia had earlier ordered a ban on the entry of hogs and pork products from Carcar to prevent the spread of the swine disease.

The Cebu provincial police office augmented personnel in Carcar to help implement border control.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes issued an executive order (EO) banning the entry of pork and pork products from ASF-affected and buffer zones in Cebu province until April 7 as a precautionary measure.

Negros Occidental and Bacolod City imposed a ban on the entry of hogs, sows, piglets, boar semen, pork and related products from Cebu and Bantayan Island in response to Garcia’s EO, which banned the entry of hogs and pork products from Negros Island.

Provincial administrator Rayfrando Diaz maintained that Negros Occidental remains ASF-free.

“The evidence is in Carcar, Cebu. It’s like you commit something wrong and blame it on someone,” Diaz said.

He said Cebu province should reconsider the ban.

The World Organization for Animal Health said ASF is a severe and highly contagious viral disease among domestic and wild pigs. The swine disease is not a risk to human health, it said.

Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura president Rosendo So blamed the spread of ASF on the failure of the government to control the entry of imported meat products.

“The outbreak will continue unless a first border facility is established to address not only the problem with ASF but also bird flu. The private sector has long offered a property for the establishment of the laboratory,” So said. – DM, The Freeman