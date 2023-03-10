54 schools damaged in Davao quake

MANILA, Philippines — Fifty-four schools were damaged following a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that hit Davao region on Tuesday.

Data from the Department of Education (DepEd) regional office showed that most of the damaged schools were in Davao del Norte, 24 in Panabo City and 18 in other parts of the province.

Three schools each in Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, Tagum City and Samal were also damaged.

Classes shifted to blended learning in Panabo City on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tagum City Mayor Rey Um issued an executive order extending the shift to blended learning in elementary and high school levels.

Tertiary institutions were allowed to resume face-to-face classes.

The DepEd has yet to release the amount needed to rehabilitate the affected schools.