Man commits suicide after killing partner’s 4 kids

MANILA, Philippines — A man allegedly stabbed to death the four children of his partner then committed suicide in Trece Martires City in Cavite yesterday.

The grisly crime was discovered at the residence of the suspect, Felimon Escalona, 38, in Barangay Cabuco at past noon, Cavite police director Col. Christopher Olazo said.

Escalona reportedly used a knife to stab the children, three girls and a boy aged six to 14.

Olazo said policemen responded to a call from barangay officials who sought assistance after finding out that the gate of the house of the victims was locked and no one was answering their call.

Escalona was found in a room with a knife in his chest beside the bodies of the four children.

Police brought Escalona to the General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital, where he died while being treated.

Olazo said probers are eyeing jealousy as Escalona’s motive for killing the children. Olazo did not elaborate.

The mother of the four children is working in Saudi Arabia. – Ed Amoroso