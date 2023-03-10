4 BIFF bandits surrender

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Four members of the Islamic State-inspired Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) surrendered to the military in Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat on Wednesday.

The surrenderees, said to be with the Karialan faction of the BIFF, turned over their guns and ammunition to the 7th Infantry Battalion under Lt. Col. Fredrick Chicote in Barangay Kapaya, according to Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, Western Mindanao Command chief.

He said an M14 rifle, a Garand rifle, an M79 homemade grenade launcher, two rocket-propelled grenade launchers, ammunition for an RPG, an improvised explosive device, five hand grenades and three rifle grenades were among those turned over by the surrenderees.

Galido said the four were presented to 603rd Infantry Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Michael Santos and Datu Yahiya Sinenggayan, focal person of the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict, and a representative of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. – John Unson