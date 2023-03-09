P34M worth shabu seized in Sulu sting

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents seized P34 million worth of shabu from a woman who fell in an entrapment Tuesday in Kalingalan Caluang town in Sulu province.

Christian Frivaldo, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters Thursday the female suspect, Nasang Jaiyari Murosad, is now detained, awaiting prosecution.

Frivaldo said Murosad was arrested after she and a male companion, Mujalli Sarajan Jaddin, had traded five kilos of shabu, valued at P34 million, to non-uniformed agents of PDEA-BARMM and policemen in Barangay Pang in Kalingalan Caluang, Sulu.

Jaddin managed to escape when he sensed that they had sold shabu to anti-narcotics agents.

“We shall also file against him a corresponding criminal case in absentia,” Frivaldo said.

Frivaldo said the sting that led to the arrest of the 60-year-old Murosad and confiscation from her of P34 million worth of shabu was laid with help of local executives in Sulu, one of the five provinces in the Bansamoro region.

The PDEA-BARMM, the provincial police and different units of the military’s Western Mindanao Command together seized more than P70 million worth of shabu in one joint operation after another in Sulu in the past 14 months.