^

Nation

P34M worth shabu seized in Sulu sting

Philstar.com
March 9, 2023 | 9:13am
P34M worth shabu seized in Sulu sting

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents seized P34 million worth of shabu from a woman who fell in an entrapment Tuesday in Kalingalan Caluang town in Sulu province.

Christian Frivaldo, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters Thursday the female suspect, Nasang Jaiyari Murosad, is now detained, awaiting prosecution.

Frivaldo said Murosad was arrested after she and a male companion, Mujalli Sarajan Jaddin, had traded five kilos of shabu, valued at P34 million, to non-uniformed agents of PDEA-BARMM and policemen in Barangay Pang in Kalingalan Caluang, Sulu.

Jaddin managed to escape when he sensed that they had sold shabu to anti-narcotics agents.

“We shall also file against him a corresponding criminal case in absentia,” Frivaldo said.

Frivaldo said the sting that led to the arrest of the 60-year-old Murosad and confiscation from her of P34 million worth of shabu was laid with help of local executives in Sulu, one of the five provinces in the Bansamoro region.

The PDEA-BARMM, the provincial police and different units of the military’s Western Mindanao Command together seized more than P70 million worth of shabu in one joint operation after another in Sulu in the past 14 months. 

DRUGS

PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Airport screeners to wear body cameras – Speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Security officers screening passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and other gateways nationwide will soon be wearing body cameras and will no longer be allowed to carry their cell phones while on duty,...
Nation
fbtw
Waze sends car to PNR tracks

Waze sends car to PNR tracks

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 3 days ago
A car ended up stuck on the tracks of the Philippine National Railways Beata station along Tomas Claudio street in Pandacan,...
Nation
fbtw

Ex-Baliuag mayor gets 8 years for graft

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
Former mayor Carolina Dellosa of Baliuag, Bulacan may spend up to eight years in prison in connection with the anomalous purchase of a sport utility vehicle in 2014.
Nation
fbtw
3 Negros village chiefs face illegal gambling raps

3 Negros village chiefs face illegal gambling raps

By Gilbert Bayoran | 10 hours ago
Three barangay captains in Negros Occidental were charged for illegal gambling before the Kabankalan City prosecutor’s...
Nation
fbtw

3 vying for top UP Diliman post

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Two professors have challenged former University of the Philippines Diliman chancellor Fidel Nemenzo, who is vying for his second term as head of the UP’s flagship campus in Quezon City.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dry run for motorcycle lane in Quezon City starts today

Dry run for motorcycle lane in Quezon City starts today

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 10 hours ago
The dry run for the implementation of the motorcycle lane along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City will start today, the Metropolitan...
Nation
fbtw
Face-to-face classes resume as jeepney strike ends

Face-to-face classes resume as jeepney strike ends

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Face-to-face classes in some areas will resume today after transport groups announced the end of their jeepney strike ye...
Nation
fbtw
3 ex-GSIS execs get 20 years

3 ex-GSIS execs get 20 years

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has sentenced three former officials of the Government Service Insurance System to up to 20 years in prison...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos: Government to speed up oil spill cleanup

Marcos: Government to speed up oil spill cleanup

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
The government aims to finish the oil spill cleanup in Oriental Mindoro in less than four months, President Marcos said ...
Nation
fbtw

Villar wants more birthing facilities in barangays

By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
In celebration of National Women’s Month, House Deputy Speaker and Las Pinas Rep. Camille Villar yesterday pushed for the passage of a measure seeking the creation of more birthing facilities in every bar...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with