Go pushes infrastructure development

MANILA, Philippines — Underscoring the vital role of infrastructure development in the progress of the country, Sen. Bong Go reassured the public that he remains dedicated to supporting the initiatives under the Marcos administration and continuing the legacy of former president Rodrigo Duterte under the Build, Build, Build program.

On Monday, Go inspected the San Jose del Monte City Convention Center, one of the infrastructure projects he and Duterte helped fund in Bulacan. He was accompanied by Mayor Arturo Robes, Vice Mayor Efren Bartolome Jr. and Rep. Rida Robes, among other local officials.

“Let us continue to capitalize on the gains of the Build, Build, Build program of the previous administration as this can also be used to sustain and complement the Build Better More program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure that no one will be left behind in the road toward recovery,” Go said.

Part of the project is the establishment of the Rising City Hotel which aims to promote local tourism, create job opportunities and stimulate economic activities in the city.

Apart from the Convention Center, Go, vice chairman of the Senate committee on finance, supported the construction of several multipurpose buildings, flood control structures and the Criminology building at the San Jose del Monte City College. He also supported efforts to enhance services at the Ospital ng Lungsod ng San Jose del Monte.