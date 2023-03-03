^

Nation

Samal residents stage protest vs electricity firm's power supply woes

Philstar.com
March 3, 2023 | 2:41pm
Samal residents stage protest vs electricity firm's power supply woes

MANILA, Philippines —  Over 3,000 residents of Island Garden City of Samal held a rally outside the office of Northern Davao Electric Cooperative Inc. (NORDEO) Wednesday to protest its alleged failure to stabilize the power supply in the city.

Residents have slammed the high electricity rate and the failure of NORDECO to address their concerns in providing the consumers with stable electricity service for more than six years. 

Island Garden City of Samal Vice Mayor Lemuel Reyes, who also attended the rally, said that they have been experiencing five to six times of brownout per day since 2016, leading to many residents having broken appliances and severely affected livelihoods. 

In an interview, Reyes said that some of his constituents, including students, are forced to go to school without taking a bath because their water supply is also connected to the electricity.

Reyes also added that the electricity problem directly affects their tourism and the chance of getting investors, stressing that businessmen would often ask if there is sufficient electricity in the island. 

"We are growing [in investments] kaso nga lang nauudlot. Maraming gustong pumasok, 'pag tinatanong 'yung koryente tapos [hindi naman masiguro] dahil 'di naman stable, wala kaming magawa," Reyes said. 

The official also shared that some tourists stay in the hotels for a short time due to frequent brownouts in the island. 

"Tinatanong nila palagi [investors] 'kamusta ang kuryente dito?' Hindi namin masagot... Tsaka mahal pa, P19 per kilowatt hour (kWh), 'yung sa kabila nasa P12 lang yata... tapos hindi naman maganda ang serbisyo," Reyes added. 

Meanwhile, the rallyists called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to act on the long-standing grievances of their area.

“We hope that our President BBM will come to our rescue, and help us to have a decent supply of water and electricity,” Reyes said.

The local government unit fully supports House Bill No. 6740 filed by Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta Partylist representative Margarita Ignacia Nograles last January, which aims to replace NORDEO as the energy supplier in Tagum City, Island Garden City of Samal, and the municipalities of Asuncion, Kapalong, New Corella, San Isidro, and Talaingod. 

“Over the years, NORDEO has suffered from losses and conflicting factions within the cooperative which have led to inadequate infrastructure, piling debts to service providers including power suppliers, cancelled power supply contracts, excessive systems losses, and failure to energize parts of its franchise area even up to this time,” Nograles said.

SAMAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Woman wanted for partner’s murder

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
A woman shot to death her partner whom she suspected was having an affair with another woman in Quezon City on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
Adamson student suffered 70 blows

Adamson student suffered 70 blows

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The third year college student of Adamson University who died in fraternity initiation rites in Biñan City, Laguna...
Nation
fbtw

2 cops lose guns to thief

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Two police officers lost their service firearms and personal belongings to a thief who ransacked their residence in Taytay, Rizal on Tuesday, police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

217 more resigned cops evaluated by five-man panel

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
A total of 217 ranking police officers who submitted their courtesy resignations were evaluated by the five-man advisory panel on Wednesday, the Philippine National Police said.
Nation
fbtw
Samal residents stage protest vs electricity firm's power supply woes

Samal residents stage protest vs electricity firm's power supply woes

1 hour ago
Over 3,000 residents of Island Garden City of Samal held a rally outside the office of Northern Davao Electric Cooperative...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Makati lifts closure order vs Smart after 'compromise' over unpaid taxes

Makati lifts closure order vs Smart after 'compromise' over unpaid taxes

4 hours ago
The settlement was reached after Smart submitted to the city government its accounting records amid an ongoing tax case.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Debris&rsquo; of missing air ambulance spotted

‘Debris’ of missing air ambulance spotted

By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
Debris believed to be from a medical evacuation helicopter reported missing on Wednesday was spotted yesterday by the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Oriental Mindoro oil spill reaches shore in 3 towns

Oriental Mindoro oil spill reaches shore in 3 towns

By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
The shorelines in three towns in Oriental Mindoro have been affected by an oil spill from the motor tanker MT Prince Empress...
Nation
fbtw
6 frat members in Salilig&rsquo;s hazing death charged

6 frat members in Salilig’s hazing death charged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Criminal charges were filed yesterday before the Department of Justice against six fraternity members believed to be involved...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec suspends Tulfo proclamation over DQ case

Comelec suspends Tulfo proclamation over DQ case

By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has suspended the proclamation of former social welfare secretary Erwin Tulfo as a replacement...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with