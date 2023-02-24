^

Nation

All set for tomorrow’s Cavite special polls

Robertzon Ramirez - The Philippine Star
February 24, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is ready to conduct a special election in the seventh district of Cavite tomorrow for a seat in the House of Representatives left vacant by former congressman Jesus Crispin Remulla, who was appointed justice secretary.

Comelec spokesman Rex Laudiangco said the poll body has prepared everything for the automated elections, wherein four candidates are vying for the elective post.

Among the candidates is Remulla’s son Crispin Diego Diaz Remulla of the National Party. The rest – Jose Angelito Domingo Aguinaldo, Melencio Loyola de Sagun Jr. and Michael Angelo Bautista Santos – are running as independents.

“All vote counting machines are ready as we will be using the automated system. Voters will shade the ballots and we will use the VCMs. All contingency measures including extra VCMs have been prepared,” Laudiangco said.

Comelec records showed there are 355,184 registered voters in the seventh district of Cavite composed of the municipalities of Amadeo, Indang and Tanza as well as the city of Trece Martires.

Earlier, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said that the poll body expects  a voter turnout of 60 to 70 percent in the special elections.

