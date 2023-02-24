Quezon province now bird flu-free .

MANILA, Philippines —The Department of Agriculture (DA) has declared Quezon province free from avian influenza or bird flu.

The declaration is contained in a memorandum circular dated Feb. 21 and signed by Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban.

This developed after the province tested negative for influenza type A virus following a disease monitoring within the one- to seven-kilometer surveillance zones surrounding the affected farms.

“The last highly pathogenic avian influenza or HPAI H5N1 laboratory detection in Quezon was on July 20 last year,” the circular read.

At the time, the provincial government logged a laboratory-confirmed bird flu case in a commercial duck farm in Candelaria.

With the detection, the provincial and municipal governments, in coordination with the DA regional field office and the Bureau of Animal Industry, investigated, depopulated, cleaned and disinfected the affected area.

They also restricted movement and placed the area under surveillance.

The DA said it has been 40 days since the completion of the cleanup and disinfection operations, which were done in accordance with the World Organization of the Animal Health (WOAH)’s terrestrial code and the avian influenza protection.

The WOAH code states that a country or zone may regain its avian influenza-free status 28 days after completing a stamping out policy, disinfection and surveillance that resulted in the absence of infection.

Quezon is the second province after Rizal declared free from bird flu this year.

Last year, Bataan, Camarines Sur and Davao del Sur were confirmed free from bird flu infection.