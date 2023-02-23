^

Deport 3 South Korea fugitives, DOJ urged

Robertzon Ramirez, Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
February 23, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Following the deportation of four Japanese fugitives, the South Korean government is seeking the Department of Justice (DOJ)’s help in bringing home three of its citizens wanted in Seoul.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said he met with Korean Ambassador Kim Inchul during a courtesy call yesterday.

Remulla said Kim sought the deportation of three South Korean fugitives being held at the Bureau of Immigration (BI) detention facility in Taguig.

“The formal request has been sent to the DOJ by the Korean embassy’s consul general,” Remulla said.

Meanwhile, the BI is set to deport a 44-year-old Sudanese who was arrested in Makati on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in human organ trafficking, victimizing patients in Saudi Arabia.

Badreldin Elzaki Ibrahim El Habbib was nabbed based on a warrant of deportation issued by Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco 10 years after his summary deportation order came out in 2013 for “undesirability.”

“His presence in the country poses a threat to Filipinos. Hence, he has been arrested and will be deported for violating immigration laws,” Tansingco said in a statement.

El Habbib will be deported once he is cleared of the kidnapping case filed against him before a Makati court.

