Suspect in Lanao del sur governor’s ambush killed in shootout

MANILA, Philippines — A suspect in the ambush of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. was killed in an alleged shootout in Maguing town, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported yesterday.

The suspect, whom police identified as alias “Otin,” was shot dead during a clash in Barangay Dilimbayan on Saturday.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said Otin is the son of a certain “Fighter,” one of the five gunmen who remain at large.

“I commend the bravery and dedication of our police officers who risked their lives to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice,” Azurin said in a statement.

A .45-caliber handgun loaded with six bullets was recovered from Otin.

Col. Redrico Maranan, PNP Public Information Office chief, said it took police a while to identify the suspect as they waited for confirmation from witnesses.

Adiong and an aide survived the ambush with injuries while four of the governor’s security escorts were killed.

Maranan said investigators are looking at illegal drugs as the “most possible motive” behind the attack on Adiong, who is known for his stance against prohibited narcotics.

The PNP’s chief publicist said there was a marijuana eradication operation in Maguing before the ambush.