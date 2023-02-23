1,093 families displaced in Davao flood

MANILA, Philippines — Up to 1,093 families composed of 4,300 people fled from their homes due to floodwaters spawned by heavy downpour in Davao City on Tuesday night.

Alfredo Baloran, chief of the city disaster risk reduction and management office (CDRRMO), said the rain swelled three major rivers in the area.

The flood prompted the CDRRMO to evacuate residents living near the Davao, Lasang and Bunawan rivers.

Baloran said a part of the highway from Lasang to Bunawan was submerged in floodwaters, prompting authorities to close the road to motorists until dawn yesterday.

Some evacuees returned home after the water level in the Bunawan and Davao rivers receded.

They were told to remain vigilant as the water may rise again due to high tide.