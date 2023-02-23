Food vlogger held for drugs

MANILA, Philippines — A food vlogger and his companion were arrested for alleged possession of 300 grams of marijuana worth P36,000 in Quezon City yesterday.

Cassius Soriano and his companion, Gian Kalvert Paz, were apprehended in Barangay Holy Spirit at around 2 a.m., police said.

Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, director of the Quezon City Police District, said lawmen arrested the suspects after they reportedly negotiated a deal for the illegal drugs in their possession.

The suspects had been under surveillance following information they were selling drugs in Barangay Holy Spirit and other nearby areas, Torre said.

Soriano admitted that he has been using marijuana due to lack of sleep because of his work as a food vlogger.

“Pampatulog lang. Puyat lang at stress sa pag-edit kaya kailangan ko rin ng pampakalma,” he said in an interview on GMA News.