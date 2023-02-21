LPA, shear line to dump rain over Luzon

The low-pressure area was last spotted some 195 kilometers north of Legazpi City, Albay and will bring rain over provinces in Eastern Luzon.

MANILA, Philippines — The northern and eastern portions of Luzon are forecast to experience rain in the next three days due to an active low-pressure area and the shear line, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said yesterday.

PAGASA said the possibility of the weather disturbance developing into a typhoon was unlikely.

It said since the low-pressure area was following the north-northeast track, it was expected to move away from the country.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan and the shear line will bring rain over Northern and other parts of Luzon, PAGASA said.

In the next three days, Metro Manila and Baguio may experience fair weather with chances of light rain.

State weather experts said it would be rainy in Legazpi City due to the LPA. The weather is expected to improve by Thursday.

The cities of Cebu and Davao were forecast to experience fair weather, but with chances of rainshower and thunderstorms.

