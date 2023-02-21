Caloocan shooter faces murder raps

MANILA, Philippines — A suspect in a shooting rampage that left three persons dead and four others wounded in Caloocan City on Wednesday is facing a string of criminal cases, police reported yesterday.

Complaints for three counts of murder and four counts of frustrated murder have been filed against William Jaymie Sy, 47, before the city prosecutor’s office, Caloocan police chief Ruben Lacuesta told The STAR.

Lacuesta said Sy is also facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Lourna Orbe, 72, her daughter-in-law Angelica Orbe, 39, and Mary Jane Abary, 45, were shot dead allegedly by Sy outside the victims’ house along Gen. Luna street in Barangay 10, Sangandaan.

Orbe’s 38-year-old son Christian, Analine Panisares and her daughter Abegail as well as Christopher Ryan Calinog, 39, were wounded in the shooting.

Probers said a rift between Sy and his neighbors prompted the suspect to go on a shooting rampage.

Police said Sy got mad after the fatalities cut tree branches and dumped these in front of his house.

The suspect yielded a 9mm pistol, a .38-caliber handgun, an ulicensed 12-gauge shotgun, a Swiss knife and assorted ammunition.