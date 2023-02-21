PNP, Quezon City government ink deal

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police yesterday signed a memorandum of agreement with the Quezon City government for the PNP’s “Kasimbayanan” program.

The agreement was signed by PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin and Mayor Joy Belmonte.

Kasimbayanan stands for “Kapulisan, Simbahan at Pamayanan.”

Belmonte, in a speech, said the program would help in pushing the objectives of the Kasimbayanan, which aims to ensure peace and order in the community.

“We here in Quezon City are one with the PNP in strengthening the Kasimbayanan program, along with the church,” she said.

“We are ready to help out and strengthen the collaboration among the police, community and the church,” Belmonte added.

Azurin said the program also aims to reduce drug demand as well as prevent crimes in the city.

He thanked the city government for allocating funding for the program, which calls on volunteer church leaders to help police nurture relations with the community.