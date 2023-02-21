^

Nation

PNP, Quezon City government ink deal

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - The Philippine Star
February 21, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police yesterday signed a memorandum of agreement with the Quezon City government for the PNP’s “Kasimbayanan” program.

The agreement was signed by PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin and Mayor Joy Belmonte.

Kasimbayanan stands for “Kapulisan, Simbahan at Pamayanan.”

Belmonte, in a speech, said the program would help in pushing the objectives of the Kasimbayanan, which aims to ensure peace and order in the community.

“We here in Quezon City are one with the PNP in strengthening the Kasimbayanan program, along with the church,” she said.

“We are ready to help out and strengthen the collaboration among the police, community and the church,” Belmonte added.

Azurin said the program also aims to reduce drug demand as well as prevent crimes in the city.

He thanked the city government for allocating funding for the program, which calls on volunteer church leaders to help police nurture relations with the community.

PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fire disrupts PNR trips

Fire disrupts PNR trips

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Trips of the Philippine National Railways were briefly disrupted due to a fire that broke out at a residential compound in...
Nation
fbtw

BI to deport 4 South Korea fugitives

By Robertzon Ramirez | 5 days ago
To prove that the Philippines is not a refuge for foreign fugitives, the Bureau of Immigration is set to deport four South Korean citizens wanted by their government for telecommunications fraud and illegal gam...
Nation
fbtw
P135 million smuggled garlic, onions seized

P135 million smuggled garlic, onions seized

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Smuggled onions and garlic with an estimated market value of P135 million were seized in Manila and Malabon on Friday, the...
Nation
fbtw
BuCor can build prison inside geopark, says Remulla

BuCor can build prison inside geopark, says Remulla

By Robertzon Ramirez | 2 days ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday defended the plan of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) to construct its...
Nation
fbtw
Aparri vice mayor, 5 aides slain in ambush &nbsp;

Aparri vice mayor, 5 aides slain in ambush  

By Victor Martin | 1 day ago
The vice mayor of Aparri, Cagayan and his five aides were killed in an ambush by six armed men posing as police officers in...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SIM card registration slows down &ndash; DICT

SIM card registration slows down – DICT

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 2 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology reminded people yesterday that they have until April 26 to register...
Nation
fbtw
DOTr favors local firm to take over EDSA busway

DOTr favors local firm to take over EDSA busway

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
The Department of Transportation plans to issue within the year the terms of reference for the privatization of the EDSA busway,...
Nation
fbtw
Manzano sends lawyer to NBI probe

Manzano sends lawyer to NBI probe

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 hours ago
Actor Luis Manzano was a no-show for the second time in a subpoena hearing yesterday at the National Bureau of Investigation...
Nation
fbtw
Getaway car in Aparri vice mayor&rsquo;s slay found

Getaway car in Aparri vice mayor’s slay found

By Artemio Dumlao | 2 hours ago
Authorities have found a burnt sport utility vehicle believed used by the assailants in the ambush of Aparri town Vice Mayor...
Nation
fbtw
LPA, shear line to dump rain over Luzon

LPA, shear line to dump rain over Luzon

By Michael Punongbayan | 2 hours ago
The northern and eastern portions of Luzon are forecast to experience rain in the next three days due to an active low-pressure...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with