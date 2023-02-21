Quake shakes Quezon

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude-4.8 earthquake shook Quezon and nearby provinces including parts of Metro Manila yesterday morning.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 11:09 a.m., was located in the waters off Jomalig town.

The quake was felt at Intensity 4 in Polilio, and Intensity 2 in Dingalan and Baler, Aurora as well as in some parts of Quezon City.

Intensity 1 was felt in Malolos and Plaridel, Bulacan; Mercedes, Camarines Norte; Gapan and Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija, and in Infanta, Alabat and Guinayangan, Quezon.

State seismologists said no aftershocks or damage to property were expected from the temblor.