Quezon Rep. Enverga named caretaker of Valenzuela district vacated by Gatchalian

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives on Monday designated Rep. WIlfrido Mark Enverga (Quezon, 1st District) as the caretaker of the first district of Valenzuela City to fill the vacancy left by Rex Gatchalian, who has been appointed social welfare secretary.

Enverga comes from the same political party – the Nationalist People’s Coalition – as Gatchalian. He also chairs the House agriculture committee.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez said on February 1 that the House would announce a declaration of vacancy "at the right time" so the Commission on Elections could hold a special election for a new district representative in Valenzuela City.

Malacañang announced Gatchalian's appointment as Department of Social Welfare and Development secretary on January 31.

Gatchalian replaced former broadcaster Erwin Tulfo, who was bypassed as DSWD secretary twice by the Commission on Appointments. — Cristina Chi