^

Nation

Quezon Rep. Enverga named caretaker of Valenzuela district vacated by Gatchalian

Philstar.com
February 6, 2023 | 6:06pm
Quezon Rep. Enverga named caretaker of Valenzuela district vacated by Gatchalian
The photo shows Quezon Rep. Wilfrido Mark Enverga attending a November 2022 hearing on illegal importation of agricultural goods.
House of Representatives

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives on Monday designated Rep. WIlfrido Mark Enverga (Quezon, 1st District) as the caretaker of the first district of Valenzuela City to fill the vacancy left by Rex Gatchalian, who has been appointed social welfare secretary.

Enverga comes from the same political party – the Nationalist People’s Coalition – as Gatchalian. He also chairs the House agriculture committee.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez said on February 1 that the House would announce a declaration of vacancy "at the right time" so the Commission on Elections could hold a special election for a new district representative in Valenzuela City.  

Malacañang announced Gatchalian's appointment as Department of Social Welfare and Development secretary on January 31.

Gatchalian replaced former broadcaster Erwin Tulfo, who was bypassed as DSWD secretary twice by the Commission on Appointments. — Cristina Chi

DSWD

REX GATCHALIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Colleagues raise alarm over arrest of UP professor by undercover cops

Colleagues raise alarm over arrest of UP professor by undercover cops

4 hours ago
"The entire [Departamento ng Filipino at Panitikan ng Pilipinas] is calling on the UP administration for the assistance it...
Nation
fbtw
71 tons of smuggled onions destroyed in Zamboanga

71 tons of smuggled onions destroyed in Zamboanga

By Roel PareÃ±o | 1 day ago
Authorities destroyed yesterday more than 71 tons of smuggled onions seized in a series of operations in this city last ...
Nation
fbtw

Engineer shot dead in Ilocos Sur

By Jun Elias | 18 hours ago
An engineer was killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in San Juan, Ilocos Sur on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw
Alleged con artist caught in Taguig

Alleged con artist caught in Taguig

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A suspected con artist who duped millions of pesos from several people while posing as a businesswoman and owner of a fashion...
Nation
fbtw

Cops kill suspect in bakery heist

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
A suspect in a robbery at a bakery in Quezon City died in an alleged shootout inside a police precinct in Quezon City yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Makabayan bloc calls for US apology for abuses during Philippine-American War

Makabayan bloc calls for US apology for abuses during Philippine-American War

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
Citing a "conservative" estimate, Rep. Castro said that at least 200,000 civilians died while 34,000 Filipino soldiers...
Nation
fbtw
Women of Siargao's Sugba Lagoon take charge in tourism recovery of the island

Women of Siargao's Sugba Lagoon take charge in tourism recovery of the island

By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
These women are part of the 131-member Barangay Caub Marine Association, a people’s organization composed mostly of...
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB tackles jeepney phaseout petition today

LTFRB tackles jeepney phaseout petition today

18 hours ago
A transport group yesterday opposed the public utility vehicle modernization program as the Land Transportation Franchising...
Nation
fbtw
DSWD chief to launch cleanliness drive

DSWD chief to launch cleanliness drive

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
Newly appointed Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian said yesterday he would launch a cleanup...
Nation
fbtw
Over 200 Quezon City couples exchange vows

Over 200 Quezon City couples exchange vows

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
The Quezon City government has started its annual mass wedding program in time for the month of love, February.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with